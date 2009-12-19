Alleged Wrong-Way Driver to be Arraigned Next Month

Richard Rodriguez faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in Nov. 8 crash that killed two, severely injured two others

The alleged driver in a wrong-way Highway 101 collision that killed two Goleta residents is now going through the court system.

The arraignment of Richard Rodriguez, 20, of Tustin, has been continued to Jan. 29.

Rodriguez, who authorities say was driving northbound in the southbound lanes early Nov. 8, collided head-on with a four-passenger Honda Accord just south of Storke Road. Marcos Arredondo, 18, the Accord’s driver, died after being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Arredondo’s front passenger, Macrina Ocampo, 58, died at the scene.

The two rear passengers of the car — Arredondo’s younger sisters — were both severely injured and underwent surgery at Cottage Hospital. The family has declined to comment on their conditions.

Rodriguez faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing great bodily injury to three others, said Lee Carter of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The initial charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, and each count of great bodily injury carries a maximum of three years.

Since the maximum sentence Rodriguez could face is 19 years, it’s considered a serious felony and he wouldn’t be able to get reduced credits — meaning he would serve at least 80 percent of his sentence, Carter said.

The Dec. 15 arraignment was continued because the discovery process is not yet complete, he said.

Rodriguez’s bail is set at $1 million and hasn’t been reduced or requested to be reduced. Irvine-based criminal defense attorney Dyke Huish is representing Rodriguez and took the own-recognizance motion off the calendar, Carter said. Calls to Huish’s office were not returned.

Although Rodriguez is 20, he won’t be charged with minor in possession of alcohol or other age-related charges since they’re mainly infractions, Carter said.

“The felony really is all we’re going to charge him with,” he said.

The gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated sentence includes license suspension, although Carter said he didn’t know for how long.

A man of the same name, age and hometown was cited and released from the Orange County Jail on Oct. 30, but no one has confirmed it is the same individual.

Even if Rodriguez did get arrested for a DUI offense a week before the Nov. 8 crash, Santa Barbara County can only charge people for offenses committed in this county, Carter said.

If someone does have a charge pending in another jurisdiction while in custody, that jurisdiction can typically proceed without having the person present.

Authorities said Arredondo was following his parents, who were in another car just ahead of him as the family returned to Goleta from Lompoc at 1:17 a.m. that Sunday. His parents swerved out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, a Mitsubishi Montero, which struck Arredondo’s car.

