Santa Barbara’s North Side Gets Its Power Back

24 hours after an underground transformer fire, Edison crews restore electricity to most neighborhoods

Twenty-four hours after an underground transformer fire knocked out electricity for hundreds of residents and businesses on Santa Barbara’s north side, Southern California Edison crews restored power to much of the area late Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked about 3:50 p.m. Saturday in an underground transformer at the intersection of Via Diego and Invierno Drive north of Bishop Diego High School. The incident caused scattered power outages in north side neighborhoods, including at Five Points Shopping Center and nearby businesses along Outer State Street.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department closed streets in the area to traffic. There were no injuries in the fire and officials said a cause had not been determined.

Calls to an Edison spokeswoman were not returned Sunday but the Edison Web site indicated that all power should be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday.

