Bill Cirone: Resolving to Support Our Children

When a new year approaches, it is traditional in many households to make resolutions. With 2011 starting in a couple of weeks, it’s a good time to think about what to resolve for the new year.

Family Circle magazine printed some very good resolutions for parents. They bear repeating because they are important reminders for parents and caregivers:

» I will always love my children for who they are — not who I want them to be.

» I will give my child space to grow, to dream, to succeed and even to fail. Without that space, no growth can occur.

» I will create a loving home environment, regardless of what effort it takes at a given time.

» When discipline is necessary, I will let my child know that I disapprove of what he does, not who he is. It’s a very important distinction.

» I will set limits and help my children find security in the knowledge of what is expected of them. They will not have to guess what is right or wrong.

» I will make time for all my children and cherish our moments together.

» I will not burden my children with emotions and problems they are not equipped to deal with.

» I will encourage my children to experience the world and all of its possibilities, taking pains to leave them careful but not fearful.

» I will try to be the kind of person I want my children to be: loving, fair-minded, giving and hopeful.

It’s a tall order, but these resolutions are all worth the effort. When carried out, they can make a real difference for all our children.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.