Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

CALM Opens New Office in Santa Maria

Agency aims to respond to rising needs in North Santa Barbara County

By Jennifer Guess | December 20, 2010 | 6:08 p.m.

North Santa Barbara County struggles with rising incidents of child abuse and neglect, and has been identified as a region of critical need, with high unemployment rates and the greatest concentration of poverty in children younger than age 6 in Santa Barbara County. In addition, nearly 80 percent of Child Welfare Services cases are located north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

In an effort to respond to critical community needs in North Santa Barbara County, Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) has opened a new office in Santa Maria, at 218 W. Carmen Lane.

CALM recently acquired two contracts from Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services to provide prevention and early intervention services to children and families throughout North Santa Barbara County. The contracts have made it possible for CALM to open a treatment office in Santa Maria, as well as provide home visitation services throughout North County, including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Guadalupe and New Cuyama.

“When CALM learned that a local service provider had to close its doors, we knew it was our duty to step in and fill the gap and do our part to serve this area in critical need of our services,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, executive director of CALM. “It has long been part of CALM’s Strategic Plan to bring our proven, effective services to this underserved area in desperate need. With time and continuing support, we hope to be able to provide a full array of Early Childhood Mental Health Services to families in need in North County.”

Compounding the existing problems in North County is the shortage of service availability in the area, especially bilingual/bicultural services. Every child-serving social service agency in North County has a wait list, meaning that families in critical need are not able to receive prevention or trauma treatment, thereby exacerbating their struggle with these issues.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 