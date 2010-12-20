Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast McDonald’s to Honor Inventor of Egg McMuffin

The breakfast sandwiches will be $1 on Jan. 5 in celebration of Herb Peterson Day

By Lindsey Huesemann | December 20, 2010 | 6:13 p.m.

McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Central Coast are preparing to celebrate the third annual Herb Peterson Day on Jan. 5 to commemorate the life and legacy of Herb Peterson, Central Coast resident and inventor of the Egg McMuffin.

On Jan. 5, Central Coast residents are invited to celebrate the beginning of breakfast at McDonald’s, and can enjoy an Egg McMuffin sandwich for only $1 at participating McDonald’s restaurants. (Limit five sandwiches per customer, during breakfast hours only.)

Peterson was best known locally as the owner/operator of the six McDonald’s restaurants in Santa Barbara and Goleta, where he opened his first McDonald’s in Santa Barbara in 1968.  In 1973, he created the Egg McMuffin, modeled after his personal breakfast favorite — Eggs Benedict. Within a few years of presenting his breakfast product idea to McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, the sandwich became the platform for the breakfast business at McDonald’s from coast to coast.

Peterson died in 2008, and the first annual Herb Peterson Day took place in 2009 on Jan. 5, what would have been Peterson’s 90th birthday.

In addition, beginning on Jan. 3, McDonald’s will begin offering its newest breakfast menu item, Fruit & Maple Oatmeal. Available any time of day, the new Fruit & Maple Oatmeal is freshly prepared with cream, topped with diced fresh red and green apples, tangy dried cranberries, two types of sweet raisins and blended with brown sugar. Upon request, Fruit & Maple Oatmeal without brown sugar is also available.

Click here for more information and a list of Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants.

— Lindsey Huesemann represents Central Coast McDonald’s.

