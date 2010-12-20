Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Experience the Dawn of Winter Solstice at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Park

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will mark the occasion at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday

By Christa Clark Jones | December 20, 2010 | 3:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, at the Presidio Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Experience a unique and inspiring moment as the winter solstice “meridian” aligns and illuminates the main altar and tabernacle.

Learn how the Presidio Chapel’s architectural design accommodates the winter solstice event and its historical significance.

SBTHP staff to present research from Dr. Rubén Mendoza, archaeologist and professor of social and behavioral sciences at CSU Monterey Bay.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

