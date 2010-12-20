Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:09 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mark Delgadillo: Make the New Year a Financial Success

Fine-tuning your investment strategies can help you reach your goals

By Mark Delgadillo | December 20, 2010 | 8:45 p.m.

As you begin another year, energize investment strategies that may help you reach all of your financial goals. Consider the following steps to help take you along the way.

» More, more, more. Consider investing some of your raise into your workplace 401(k) plan’s mutual funds*. Or, if you contribute the maximum allowed by the plan, consider opening and contributing to a traditional or Roth IRA if you are eligible.

For 2010, you may contribute up to $5,000 (total for all IRAs combined) into either IRA, with another $1,000 contribution allowed if you’re age 50 or older. These annual limits include all contributions made to all IRAs in a single year. (Distributions taken before age 59½ may be subject to a federal tax penalty.)

» Contribute at least the minimum. If you don’t contribute at least the amount your employer matches to your retirement plan account, you’re leaving money on the table. Re-evaluate your budget to find the extra dollars.

» Tune up your investments. If you don’t rebalance automatically, check all of your investments at least annually. When you don’t rebalance your investments, your portfolio can present more — or less — risk than you prefer. This happens when one asset class gains appreciably while another declines in value at the same time, affecting your asset allocation.** Note that rebalancing may create tax consequences that you should discuss with your tax professional.

Re-evaluate your risk tolerance. Do you feel the same way you once did about your investments’ risk? Can you afford the current level of risk if, for instance, you are nearing retirement? Work with your registered representative to develop an investing strategy that’s right for you.

* Because mutual fund values fluctuate, redeemed shares may be worth more or less than their original value. Past performance won’t guarantee future results. An investment in mutual funds may result in the loss of principal. Mutual funds involve risk and are offered by prospectus only, which you can get from your registered representative.

Carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the investment company before investing. The prospectus will include this and other information; read it carefully before investing. Investing involves risks and there is no guarantee that any one strategy protects against a loss in a declining market. You should consult with your financial professional regarding your particular situation.

** Asset allocation won’t guarantee a profit or ensure against a loss, but may help reduce volatility in your portfolio.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. takes pride in its tradition of providing profitable investment with sound advice and guidance, enabling clients to achieve personal investment success. With about $8 billion in client assets, it has provided financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses for more than 77 years.

The future is unpredictable. Crowell, Weedon & Co. can help you prepare and plan for it. Crowell, Weedon & Co. Santa Barbara is located at 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200, in Santa Barbara. Click here or call 805.618.3160.

— Mark Delgadillo is a financial advisor for Crowell, Weedon & Co., 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara. He can be reached at 805.618.3160, or click here for more information.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 