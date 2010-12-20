Heavy Rain Forces Closures on Central Coast Highways

In Santa Barbara County, portions of Highways 192 and 1 are closed for weather-related hazards

Though no road closures were in effect so far Monday within the cities of Santa Barbara or Goleta, Caltrans announced that several Central Coast highways have been closed because of heavy rain.

Highway 101 near Milpas Street in Santa Barbara County has reopened after being closed temporarily in various locations for pothole repair.

Santa Barbara has been inundated with nearly 7 inches of rain since the storm began four days ago, and Goleta has seen more than 7 inches.

According to the agency, Highway 192 is closed east of Santa Monica Road in Santa Barbara County after a tree knocked down power lines. In addition, Highway 1 is closed in Santa Barbara County between Black and Soloman roads at the Rancho Maria Golf Course in Orcutt because of flooding.

Farther north, Highway 41 between Highways 46 and 33 in San Luis Obispo and Kings County was closed Monday morning because of a mudslide but has since reopened.

Caltrans officials said the closures will remain in effect until weather conditions are more favorable.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .