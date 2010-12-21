Storms Continue to Slam South Coast; Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Forecast calls for more rain, and a flash-flood watch remains in effect through Thursday afternoon

Don’t put that umbrella away yet — there’s still plenty of rain on the way for the South Coast.

Tuesday night will bring the winter solstice and possible thunderstorms in another batch of storms, which means the South Coast is likely to be hit with rain through Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will show some relief, with forecasts even mentioning the words “sunny” and “clear” again. There’s a chance of showers for the weekend, and temperatures aren’t expected to reach past 60 degrees for the next week.

The National Weather Service extended a flash-flood watch through Thursday afternoon for Santa Barbara County, including the Jesusita Fire burn area, and the county Office of Emergency Services said there had been some minor mudslides and flooding areas reported. Officials cautioned motorists to not drive over submerged roads.

The National Weather Service has warned Southern California residents to beware of flooding, gusty winds, mud and debris slides, and rip currents at local beaches.

The Santa Barbara-area was hit with less rain Monday, with nearly an inch hitting downtown — no comparison to Sunday’s deluge of more than 3 inches.

Mission Creek and Montecito Creek were gushing with water Monday, and the county released sandbag information to prepare for the continued rain. Sandbags are available at these South Coast locations:

» Santa Barbara City Corporate Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St., 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

» Santa Barbara Fire Station 7, 2411 Stanwood Drive, 24 hours a day until further notice

» At the end of County Dump Road by the South Coast Recycling & County Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Next to county Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road

» Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road Road

» Carpinteria Public Works Department, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

» Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Station 2, 2375 Lillie Ave., Summerland

» In Santa Maria on West Foster Road

Caltrans reported Monday that Highway 192 was closed east of Santa Monica Road in Santa Barbara County after a tree knocked down power lines. In addition, Highway 1 was closed in Santa Barbara County between Black and Soloman roads at the Rancho Maria Golf Course in Orcutt because of flooding.

Farther north, Highway 41 between Highways 46 and 33 in San Luis Obispo and Kings County was closed Monday morning because of a mudslide.

The county Office of Emergency Services said Sunday that county Flood Control District crews are clearing recently constructed debris racks in the burn areas while county road crews are responding to mud and rock slides and reports of localized flooding. Officials cautioned motorists to not drive over submerged roads.

Warming shelters for local homeless will be open at the following locations this week from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

» Tuesday and Wednesday: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on the corner of Arrellaga and Santa Barbara streets, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission chapel at 535 E. Yanonali St, and First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of State and Constance streets. The Unitarian Society’s shelter will be held in the classrooms behind the courtyard to the left of the main sanctuary. Attendees at the Rescue Mission chapel may arrive late and sleep with their belongings on the floor of the chapel. At First Presbyterian, attendees may walk up and look for signs or get a ride at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Society.

In extending the weekend flash-flood watch until Thursday afternoon, the weather service said the heavy rains make dangerous debris flows possible in recent burn areas, including the 8,700-acre footprint of the Jesusita Fire, which raged above Santa Barbara in 2009, and that year’s La Brea Fire near New Cuyama. Rainfall of more than an inch an hour is possible at times.

Daytime temperatures through Wednesday are expected to be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Thursday and Friday should be sunny with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Christmas Day has a chance of rain in the forecast, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high temperature in the 60s.

The rain was good news for Santa Barbara County’s reservoirs. Gibraltar Reservoir was up more than 4½ feet since the storms rolled in Friday, while Lake Cachuma is also receiving Santa Ynez River runoff and is rising slowly.

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter offers these tips to help keep the community safe during the flood season:

» Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

» When a flood or flash-flood warning is issued, head for higher ground and stay there.

» Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way. Six inches of swiftly moving water can sweep you off of your feet.

» If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

» Keep children out of the water. They are curious and often lack judgment about running water or contaminated water.

If mudslides threaten your neighborhood:

» If you suspect imminent danger, evacuate immediately. Inform affected neighbors if you can, and contact your public works, fire or police department.

» Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

» If you are near a stream or channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow and notice whether the water changes from clear to muddy. Such changes may mean there is debris flow activity upstream so be prepared to move quickly.

» Be especially alert when driving — watch for collapsed pavement, mud, fallen rocks and other indications of possible debris flow.

» If you are ordered or decide to evacuate, take your animals with you.

