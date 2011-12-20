CSU Channel Islands Names New Vice President for Finance, Administration

Ysabel Trinidad has been named the new vice president for finance and administration at CSU Channel Islands.

Trinidad replaces Joanne Coville, who left in June to become vice president for business affairs and treasurer for Scripps College.

Trinidad brings to CI more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance and operations in the field of higher education. She most recently served as vice chancellor for administrative services at the University of Washington, Tacoma, where she oversaw finance and budget, capital planning, institutional planning and research, facilities, human resources, campus safety and risk management for the growing, urban campus of 3,500 students.

Among her accomplishments at UW Tacoma, Trinidad developed a highly regarded organizational effectiveness program; initiated and implemented strategies to respond to declining state funding in a growing enrollment environment; and led financing and grant efforts to expand and modernize campus facilities. She previously spent 12 years at the University of Texas at San Antonio in similar roles.

Trinidad will be responsible for managing the university’s finances and operations, including 180 employees, construction, capital development, human resources, safety, and all facilities and auxiliaries, such as the power plant, CI Power and University Glen.

“Ysabel has an exceptional track record of bringing new programs, innovation and efficiency to growing public universities,” CI President Richard Rush said. “Her breadth of knowledge, experience and expertise in developing a young campus and creatively managing a large budget will serve us well as we continue to find ways to expand within the current budget climate. I trust that she will bring innovative ideas and vital energy to the campus as we enter our second decade as an institution.”

Trinidad was selected after a three-month national search from a field of more than 100 candidates. She assumed her new responsibilities Dec. 5.

“I’m happy to be part of such a welcoming, entrepreneurial institution that’s so focused on serving our students and community,” Trinidad said. “I’m looking forward to helping develop CI’s physical campus, programs and operations to support its continued academic growth. I’m also excited about the opportunity to innovate and have a positive impact.”

Trinidad holds an MBA from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.