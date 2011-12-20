CHP Hosting Toy Drive Drop-Off Event on Tuesday in Goleta

Even Chipper the mascot will be on hand at the Kmart on Hollister Avenue

The California Highway Patrol is now into the last few days of the 2011 “CHiPs for Kids” Toy Drive.

Last year, the drive collected and distributed thousands of toys to less fortunate children and families throughout Central Coast communities.

From 4 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 20, CHP will conduct a special “drive-by” drop-off event at Kmart, 6585 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

It’s a great opportunity for residents to gather themselves and their families and drive by to drop off new, unwrapped toys that will go directly to deserving children in Santa Barbara communities.

As a special treat, the CHP mascot, Chipper, will be in attendance to greet the kids and hand out CHP coloring books and candy canes.

Let’s help make this a joyous holiday season for so many deserving kids in Santa Barbara by coming to Kmart and dropping off new, unwrapped toys. With your help, the CHP will fulfill its commitment to see that each and every deserving child receives a toy this holiday season. Please give and give generously!

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.