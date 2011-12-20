Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Fielding Graduate University to Host ‘The Power of Purpose’ Seminar

Author Richard Leider will speak Jan. 11 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort

By Sylvia Williams for Fielding Graduate University | December 20, 2011 | 10:24 p.m.

Fielding Graduate University will host a seminar on “The Power of Purpose” by author and life/work planning specialist Richard Leider, Ph.D.

Richard Leider
Richard Leider

Leider is the author of The Power of Purpose: Creating Meaning in Your Life and Work. The book serves as a jumping-off point for those who’d truly like to combine their “own unique gifts” with “the needs of the world” to carve out a vocational niche that’s both individualized and highly rewarding.

The Power of Purpose teaches you to embrace the complex questions life is asking you,” Fielding founding President Frederic Hudson said. “Find your ‘why’ and your ‘how’ will become clear.”

Leider is the founder and chairman of The Inventure Group, a coaching and consulting firm in Minneapolis, Minn. He works with national organizations such as Ameriprise, Ericsson, Habitat for Humanity, MetLife and PricewaterhouseCoopers, and is ranked by Forbes as one of the top five most respected executive coaches in the country.

He teaches executive education at Duke Corporate Education and is a guest lecturer in the Harvard Business School’s general management program.

Two of Leider’s books, Repacking Your Bags and The Power of Purpose, are considered classics in the personal development field. Two other books have been referred to as breakthrough books on positive aging.

The seminar will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the San Rafael Conference Room of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Fielding Graduate University is an accredited nonprofit leader in blended graduate education, combining face‐to‐face and online learning. Its curriculum offers quality degrees and courses for professionals living and working anywhere in the world. Fielding’s faculty members represent a breadth of scholarship and practice within the fields of clinical and media psychology, organizational development and educational leadership. Click here for more information.

— Sylvia Williams is the director of communications for Fielding Graduate University.

 

