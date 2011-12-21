Goleta Council Votes to Retain Full Discretion Over General Plan Amendments

City staff had proposed streamlining 'low-level' projects by eliminating public hearings at the start of the planning process

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday rejected a staff proposal to cut down on the number of projects that are given public hearings at the beginning of the planning process.

Planning Director Steve Chase proposed having staff members start the process for “low-level” projects, though the City Council would still be the ultimate decision-making entity for all General Plan amendments.

Currently, all requests for General Plan amendments are referred to the City Council and a full public hearing is held, as it was for Target Corp.‘s request for a proposed store. Starting the process doesn’t imply that the amendment will be approved; the Planning Commission and City Council still weigh in for approvals, Chase said.

Under the proposal, staff members still would provide notice to neighbors and on the Brown Act board at City Hall, but there would be no council hearing or comprehensive staff report. Chase said it would save about three weeks per project.

The intent was to use this streamlined process for “low-level projects” or “housekeeping” planning issues, such as changing the designation for the Montecito Bank & Trust building at Storke Road and Hollister Avenue from “intersection commercial” to “office and institutional,” according to Chase.

More controversial projects involving “land conversion” changes, which alter a land use designation, can only be authorized by the City Council. Those projects include Bishop Ranch, the Bacara Resort & Spa completion phase, Shelby Trust and Kenwood Village.

City Manager Dan Singer said the suggestion was brought up at the council’s urging to find efficiencies, and is “not part of some internal staff conspiracy to take away council’s authority or power.”

Citing concerns over transparency and giving planning staff members more discretion, the council unanimously voted against the proposal.

“It’s better we not miss something than slip one through that turns out not to have been a good idea, and take a little bit of extra time to know we’re doing the right thing,” Mayor Ed Easton said. He did ask planning staff to look for other ways to speed the process along that “doesn’t hurt transparency.”

Public hearings are residents’ first chance to hear about a project, which can’t be replaced by noticing the neighbors and posting on a board at City Hall, Mayor Pro Tempore Roger Aceves said.

Councilwoman Margaret Connell said the council shouldn’t be relying on the discretion of a particular staff member to decide what is major or controversial enough to earn a public hearing.

“There is a certain sacredness to the General Plan,” she said.

