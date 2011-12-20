New York International Children’s Film Festival Bringing ‘Kid Flix Mix’ to UCSB

Jan. 21 event will showcase some of the world’s best short films and animations

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the New York International Children’s Film Festival’s Kid Flix Mix at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Spend a morning being dazzled by a kaleidoscopic showcase of the best short films and animations from around the world in this Family Fun Series event.

The entertaining hour-long mix of a dozen musical and narrative shorts offers an exciting experience for all ages. Audiences will thrill to the antics of hip-hop cats (in All That Cats), a young girl and her balloon (in The Yellow Balloon), a group of friends living together on a beautiful tropical island (in Saari), a bird struggling to find his voice (in Whistleless) and much more.

The New York International Children’s Film Festival is North America’s largest festival of film for youths and is at the forefront of a movement to provide new, more provocative and compelling cinema for today’s savvy kids. Each year the festival presents a carefully curated collection of the best new animation, live action and experimental films. This year’s program includes films from the United Kingdom, Hungary, Latvia, Denmark, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, Canada and the United States.

Film Lineup

» Mi’auMyau: A group of birds sits together on a branch, each chirping away in its own native tongue. But when an unexpected visitor comes along, his words are universally understood. (United Kingdom, Vida Vega, 2009, 1 minute)

» All That Cats: A duo of hip-hop cats perform beatbox rhythms to transform everyday situations into a musical experience. (Hungary, Mátyás Lanczinger, 2009, 1 minute x 3)

» How the Shammies Bathed: A foreboding “drip-drop” coming from a darkroom turns out to be only water in the tub — it’s bath time! (Latvia, Edmunds Jansons, 2010, 7 minutes)

» Whistleless: In this fun, sweet, musical cartoon, a little bird struggles to find his voice in a world full of different noises. (Denmark, Siri Melchior, 2010, 5 minutes)

» The Yellow Balloon: The true story of a dramatic event that takes place on a New York City subway, featuring a little girl and her yellow balloon. (United States, Ben Thompson/Rob Castillo, 2010, 3 minutes)

» Who’s There?: Two boys hatch out of eggs and have an imaginative adventure. Sometimes as friends, sometimes as rivals, they build a house to protect themselves from the wolf. (Slovakia, Vanda Raýmanová, 2009, 9.5 minutes)

» Mobile: Isolated on the edge of society, a cow tips the balance of destiny when she attempts to make a friend. (Germany, Verena Fels, 2010, 6 minutes)

» Saari: The creative adventures of a group of friends living together on the animated island of Saari. (Spain, Pablo Jordi, 2008, 3 minutes x 2)

» Snowflakes and Carrots: A little girl steals the carrot noses from all the snowmen she can find. But why? (Canada, Samantha Leriche-Gionet, 2010, 4 minutes)

» Precise Peter: An obsessive-compulsive dad is excited about introducing his little boy to the joys of alfresco dining. (Germany, Martin Schmidt, 2010, 5 minutes)

» Murphy’s Shorts: A kid on a diving board bounces higher and higher, as sister, dad and baby watch from below with growing anticipation and concern. (United States, Todd Hemker, 2009, 2 minutes)

» Ormie: Pig see cookie. Pig want cookie. But the cookies are frustratingly out of reach in glass jar on top of the fridge, just beyond his grasp — or are they? (Canada, Rob Silvestri, 2009, 4 minutes)

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

