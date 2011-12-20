Make Time for Memories with the Seniors in Your Life

It’s that time of year again when the weather is crisp in Santa Barbara and our neighborhoods come aglow with lights and holly. For many of us in the coming weeks, we will be gathering with family and friends to celebrate the holiday season, reminisce and ring in a new year.

If you’re planning on spending time with older family members and friends during this season, it’s a great opportunity to really talk with them, engage with them and listen to their stories. It’s also a time to learn and take notes about family history.

Coastal Home Care offers some questions to help meaningfully engage with the seniors in your life — and learn something you may not have known!

» What was your first Christmas like as a new bride/groom?

» How was your first holiday season with your first child (or first grandchild)?

» What was the most memorable holiday meal you’ve ever had and why?

» What were the family holiday traditions when you were growing up?

» What gift did you most enjoy receiving as a child?

» How did you know dad/mom (or grandpa/grandma) was “the one”?

“It’s especially important this time of year to reflect upon and show appreciation for the seniors in our lives,” said Suzanne McNeely, president and founder of Coastal Home Care by Senior Planning Services. “The holidays are an opportunity to take part in traditions with loved ones and to continue learning about our families and about ourselves.”

Coastal Home Care is a new division of Senior Planning Services, which provides trusted, affordable home caregiving services. Coastal Home Care was formed in 2011 in response to the varying and changing needs of clients.

Senior Planning Services is the leader and expert in aging and elder care issues for the Santa Barbara area. The company offers a spectrum of services to fulfill a variety of needs, including Coastal Home Care caregiving services, care management, consultation and professional fiduciary services. Senior Planning Services has been serving the Santa Barbara community since 1989 and is proud to continue helping families with the challenges of aging.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.3312 (Santa Barbara and North County) or 805.969.3312 (Montecito).

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Coastal Home Care.