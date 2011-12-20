Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:01 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Donation to Benefit Old Mission Santa Barbara’s Huerta Historical Gardens

California Missions Foundation provides funding for education projects and the preservation of historic plants

By Jason Womack for Old Mission Santa Barbara | December 20, 2011 | 10:55 p.m.

On Tuesday, David Peri, board member of the California Missions Foundation, presented a check to the Rev. Richard McManus, executive director/guardian at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, to promote efforts at the Huerta Historical Gardens.

The funds will be used to enhance educational projects and efforts to preserve varieties of historic plants at the Huerta, a branch of the Mission Museum. Only varieties of plants documented as present in the Mission era (1769-1832) are allowed in the Huerta. Original plant stock is located and cultivated and then saved and distributed to other Mission sites, which is part of what the National Park Service calls the preservation of Cultural Landscapes.

Old Mission Santa Barbara offers educational school tours and workshops to educate the public about the role of the Chumash in building the agricultural industry that is still a major part of life in Santa Barbara County. This grant will both support the educational programs and the plant preservation projects of the Huerta in the coming year by underwriting those costs, which include buses for touring students.

The California missions are among the oldest surviving structures in the state and are in constant need of restoration. Founded in 1998, the California Missions Foundation was established with the objective of preserving and protecting the missions. The foundation is the only organization dedicated to the long-term preservation and restoration needs of all California missions and their associated historic and cultural resources for public benefit.

Click here for more information.

— Jason Womack is the director of development and communications for Old Mission Santa Barbara.

