Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society to Welcome Renowned Organist John Ledwon

He will perform a concert Jan. 22 at the Arlington Theatre

The Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society will present a concert featuring renowned organist John Ledwon at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Ledwon, staff organist at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for more than 12 years, will perform post-1950 music, including hit pop songs of the later 20th century, and musical theater and film score selections.

Ledwon’s CDs created by the artist will be on sale in the lobby of the Arlington Theatre on the day of the concert.

Tickets will be sold at the Arlington Theatre one hour before the performance. The cost is $11 for adults, and free to children age 12 or younger accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 805.963.4408 or 805.685.9891.

— Bonnie Carroll is a publicist the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society.