Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Son of Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz Accused of Skipping Court Date

20-year-old Joseph Armendariz is arrested and booked into jail on a warrant

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 20, 2011 | 6:16 p.m.

The son of Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz was arrested over the weekend and taken into custody for skipping a court appearance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Armendariz, 20, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

Armendariz and a female were in a vehicle parked near Santa Ynez Avenue and La Tierra Way in Carpinteria when a deputy on patrol approached them.

“During the contact with the male and female occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that [Armendariz] had a failure to appear warrant for his arrest,” Sugars told Noozhawk. It was unknown why Armendariz was expected to be in court.

Armendariz was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $10,000 bail, which he posted later that day.

His father, Joe Armendariz, was arrested Dec. 2 on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle on Highway 101 north of Padaro Lane.

County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced last week that DUI charges have been filed against him and that test results showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.18 at the time of his arrest, more than twice the legal limit.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 