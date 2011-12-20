Son of Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz Accused of Skipping Court Date

20-year-old Joseph Armendariz is arrested and booked into jail on a warrant

The son of Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz was arrested over the weekend and taken into custody for skipping a court appearance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Armendariz, 20, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

Armendariz and a female were in a vehicle parked near Santa Ynez Avenue and La Tierra Way in Carpinteria when a deputy on patrol approached them.

“During the contact with the male and female occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that [Armendariz] had a failure to appear warrant for his arrest,” Sugars told Noozhawk. It was unknown why Armendariz was expected to be in court.

Armendariz was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $10,000 bail, which he posted later that day.

His father, Joe Armendariz, was arrested Dec. 2 on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle on Highway 101 north of Padaro Lane.

County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced last week that DUI charges have been filed against him and that test results showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.18 at the time of his arrest, more than twice the legal limit.

