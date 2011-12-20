Celebrity Beanie Baby Up for Auction on eBay to Benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The bear, with more than 30 autographs, is on display at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore

An exclusive, one-of-a-kind, celebrity autographed Beanie Baby® created especially to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is available for auction on eBay.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation supports families of children with cancer.

Created during the 2011 Santa Barbara International Film Festival and now on display at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, the official Ty Warner Beanie Baby® is more than 3 feet tall and is signed by more than 30 actors, writers and directors who attended the annual film festival.

Celebrities include Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter, Geoffrey Rush, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty, Billy Baldwin, James Franco, Ed Harris, Aaron Sorkin, Seth Rogen, Kevin Costner, David Crosby, Christopher Lloyd, Amy Madigan and many more.

The Celebrity Bear Beanie Baby will be on display in the main lobby of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara in Montecito through December.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.