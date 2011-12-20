Volunteers Needed for Library System’s Adult Literacy Program

Library literacy volunteers help our whole community. The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s volunteer Adult Literacy Program seeks creative, patient tutors who want to help adults develop the language and math skills they need for jobs and life.

All new volunteers take a nine-hour training course before being matched with an adult learner for one-to-one tutoring.

A two-session weekend training course will begin Saturday, Jan. 14, and conclude Saturday, Jan. 21. The training course will meet from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the Townley Room of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteer tutors work once or twice a week to help learners reach personal goals, such as getting or doing a better job, getting a GED, becoming a citizen or helping children with homework. Tutors can make a difference in the life of an individual and the community.

The Library System provides training, support, space and materials for volunteers.

Interested? Contact the Adult Literacy Office for more information about volunteering or to register for the training class. Call 805.564.5619, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.