Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bank of Manhattan Expands to Downtown Santa Barbara

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | December 20, 2012 | 11:13 a.m.

Santa Barbara welcomes Bank of Manhattan to the city’s financial district in the heart of downtown.

The bank’s mortgage division will now occupy 2,455 square feet at 1004 Santa Barbara St., at the corner of Carrillo and Santa Barbara streets.

The Bank of Manhattan originated in El Segundo with the goal of building loyal partnerships with employees, clients, shareholders and the community in which they serve. A bank founded by entrepreneurs, the Bank of Manhattan is committed to offering modern technology for the most efficient, reliable and professional service.

Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented Bank of Manhattan in the lease transaction, while Kristopher Roth and Francois DeJohn, also of Hayes Commercial, represented the lessor. A 100 percent remodel of the suite, which includes five private offices, made 1004 Santa Barbara St. arguably the nicest and most sought-after space in the downtown banking area in recent months.

“This is a Class A office space in a very prominent downtown building with great visibility,” said Martz, who knew how important it was for the bank to find the right space for its first mortgage lending office in the Santa Barbara area. “The space lends itself very well for Bank of Manhattan. It is a high-profile building in the financial sector of downtown Santa Barbara.”

Martz conducted an extensive search, along with Adam Black, vice president and senior loan officer with Bank of Manhattan, and they held out for the best location for the bank’s presence in the Santa Barbara community.

“Banks have definitely shown an increase in activity with interest rates being low, and it does seem that many are expanding their mortgage lending footprint within this current economy,” Martz said.

Black agreed: “In general, mortgage revenue is the leading source of revenue for community banks, and there is a bigger focus on rapid expansion.”

Black expressed great enthusiasm for Bank of Manhattan’s new home in Santa Barbara, adding, “It is wonderful to be set up here in such a nice space in the banking quadrant of the city because it was really important to us, and we really only wanted to be in this building. We are so happy with all of the help we received from Hayes Commercial and all of the effort they put in to help us find and secure this location.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 