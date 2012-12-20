Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Gilli’s Grill Closes After Four Years on South Broadway in Santa Maria

The Bank of Manhattan comes to Santa Barbara, and Cottage Health System names a new vice president of advancement

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 20, 2012 | 10:23 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A visible location at South Broadway and Enos Drive in Santa Maria sits vacant after the closure of Gilli’s Grill last month.

Tai Martin, owner of the building at 1507 S. Broadway, said the bar and grill closed in November after nearly four years in the location.

While several local operators have inquired about the space, no one has signed on to lease the 4,600-square-foot suite, which shares a wall with the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union.

“We’re going to hold off and wait for the right operator,” said Martin, noting that a restaurant or retail store would be preferred.

Bank of Manhattan to Open in Santa Barbara

Bank of Manhattan’s mortgage division is moving to 1004 Santa Barbara St., at the corner of Carrillo and Santa Barbara streets.

The bank, which originated in El Segundo, will occupy remodeled space that includes five private offices in the downtown banking area.

Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented Bank of Manhattan in the lease transaction.

Cottage Health System Names Vice President of Advancement

Christopher Ponce has joined Cottage Health System as its new vice president for advancement.

Ponce will have responsibility for all development, marketing and public relations activities for Cottage Health System and the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Before joining Cottage, Ponce served as the vice president for advancement for Pomona College from 2003 to last October.

Nomad.com Earns Business Plan Award

Nomad.com, a one-stop planning/booking resource for camping trips and equipment, took first place at the 23rd annual Westmont College’s Collegiate Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition.

Students Davis Darnall, Sterling Montes, Tyler Nordlund and Henry Prevette presented their winning venture plan to an overflow crowd of more than 90 people in Westmont’s Founders Room earlier this month.

LEEF by S.K.S. Technologies came in second, and Earthos Corp. earned third place.

Clark Named Young Professional of the Year

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club named Sarah Clark, public affairs manager at Cox Communications, as the 2012 Young Professional of the Year during the 16th annual holiday gala at The Granada Theatre.

The award is given every year to an individual age 45 or younger who demonstrates the traits and actions of an exemplary young professional in the Santa Barbara community.

“I am so honored and humbled by this award, and will use it as motivation to continue to support our wonderful community however I can by volunteering and giving back, and inspiring others to do the same,” Clark said in a news release.

Santa Ynez Valley Tourism Marketing Alliance Established

The Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association and the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau have combined resources to establish a new Santa Ynez Valley Tourism Marketing Alliance.

The two groups signed a formal memorandum of understanding regarding the change last month.

According to a news release, the Solvang visitors bureau received a grant from the City of Solvang to pursue regional marketing opportunities with the stipulation that matching funds of up to $125,000 from other tourism organizations in the Santa Ynez Valley region be secured.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 