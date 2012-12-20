BizHawk: Gilli’s Grill Closes After Four Years on South Broadway in Santa Maria

The Bank of Manhattan comes to Santa Barbara, and Cottage Health System names a new vice president of advancement

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

A visible location at South Broadway and Enos Drive in Santa Maria sits vacant after the closure of Gilli’s Grill last month.

Tai Martin, owner of the building at 1507 S. Broadway, said the bar and grill closed in November after nearly four years in the location.

While several local operators have inquired about the space, no one has signed on to lease the 4,600-square-foot suite, which shares a wall with the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union.

“We’re going to hold off and wait for the right operator,” said Martin, noting that a restaurant or retail store would be preferred.

Bank of Manhattan to Open in Santa Barbara

Bank of Manhattan’s mortgage division is moving to 1004 Santa Barbara St., at the corner of Carrillo and Santa Barbara streets.

The bank, which originated in El Segundo, will occupy remodeled space that includes five private offices in the downtown banking area.

Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented Bank of Manhattan in the lease transaction.

Cottage Health System Names Vice President of Advancement

Christopher Ponce has joined Cottage Health System as its new vice president for advancement.

Ponce will have responsibility for all development, marketing and public relations activities for Cottage Health System and the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Before joining Cottage, Ponce served as the vice president for advancement for Pomona College from 2003 to last October.

Nomad.com Earns Business Plan Award

Nomad.com, a one-stop planning/booking resource for camping trips and equipment, took first place at the 23rd annual Westmont College’s Collegiate Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition.

Students Davis Darnall, Sterling Montes, Tyler Nordlund and Henry Prevette presented their winning venture plan to an overflow crowd of more than 90 people in Westmont’s Founders Room earlier this month.

LEEF by S.K.S. Technologies came in second, and Earthos Corp. earned third place.

Clark Named Young Professional of the Year

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club named Sarah Clark, public affairs manager at Cox Communications, as the 2012 Young Professional of the Year during the 16th annual holiday gala at The Granada Theatre.

The award is given every year to an individual age 45 or younger who demonstrates the traits and actions of an exemplary young professional in the Santa Barbara community.

“I am so honored and humbled by this award, and will use it as motivation to continue to support our wonderful community however I can by volunteering and giving back, and inspiring others to do the same,” Clark said in a news release.

Santa Ynez Valley Tourism Marketing Alliance Established

The Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association and the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau have combined resources to establish a new Santa Ynez Valley Tourism Marketing Alliance.

The two groups signed a formal memorandum of understanding regarding the change last month.

According to a news release, the Solvang visitors bureau received a grant from the City of Solvang to pursue regional marketing opportunities with the stipulation that matching funds of up to $125,000 from other tourism organizations in the Santa Ynez Valley region be secured.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.