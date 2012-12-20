Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Celebrates Its Volunteers with Holiday Appreciation Luncheon

By Danielle Deltorchio for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | December 20, 2012 | 9:58 p.m.

From turkey drives to spreading the word about healthy eating habits, it has been a busy year for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County volunteers.

Foodbank volunteers provide more than 20,000 hours of service through Foodbank programs, facilities and events. To acknowledge the hard work and participation of volunteers during 2012, the Foodbank hosted a Holiday Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon recently at the Page Youth Center, including a delicious barbecue chicken lunch with all the fixings, live music by local artists and fun raffle prizes.

One of the Foodbank’s youngest volunteers, 5-year-old Aileen, accompanies her mom, Maricruz, on the second Thursday of every month to volunteer at the Foodbank’s Healthy School Pantry at the Goleta Valley Community Center, where there are educational activities for families, youths and adults.

Maricruz and Aileen are committed to volunteering once a month, arriving early to help set up, distribute healthy recipes to participants, and answer questions.

Aileen encourages kids to participate in the program through leading by example. She is always the first one on the popular “bike blender” demonstrating to and cheering on other youths to join. Maricruz is also part of the Foodbank Nutrition Advocacy Committee, which serves as a focus group of volunteers, helping to shape the types of food introduced at Healthy School Pantry and other matters, such as which community partners to invite.

The mother and daughter duo have been volunteering for more than a year and love it. Aileen says she likes to help kids and families and enjoys being in the company of other kids who help as well.

A key to the success of each Foodbank program is community leadership and volunteerism. There is a wide range of opportunities to make a profound difference today and for the future of our community while interacting with kids, cooking and having fun.

For more information, click here, or contact Darlene Chavez (North County) at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.937.3422 x109 or Melissa Howard (South County) at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.5741 x112.

— Danielle Deltorchio for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 