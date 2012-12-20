Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:17 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water District Launches E-Billing, Online Payments

By David Matson for the Goleta Water District | December 20, 2012 | 6:58 p.m.

Goleta Water District customers can now pay their water bill online and receive electronic invoices via email.

The district is launching a new electronic billing (“e-billing”) system offering various features that allow district customers to easily manage their accounts online.

Customers can access their water accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the added convenience of making fast, easy and secure payments online instead of mailing payments or paying in person at the district office.

For customers who wish to continue receiving paper bills, the district remains committed to providing this service into the future, as it does today.

E-billing saves time, money and paper, and includes cutting-edge technology that enhances the district’s ability to serve and communicate with customers. Customers can view their bills, payment history and water usage, make secure online payments, sign up for electronic billing and communicate with district staff.

A smart phone app will even provide customers with account access and bill payment capabilities on the go.

District customers can sign up for an online account and select from various features in which to enroll. Click here to create an account. Customer service staff is also available by phone at 805.964.6761 or email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to assist customers or answer questions.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

— David Matson is assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.

 
