Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Travel Tips from Santa Barbara Airport

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | December 20, 2012 | 5:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier than normal travel period between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2.

During the month of December, passenger volumes at SBA tend to be higher than usual with the busiest days being Friday (Dec. 21) through Wednesday (Dec. 26). To ensure an easy arrival to the airport, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive at the airport 1½ hours prior to flight departure time.

For visitors picking up passengers, visit FlySBA.com or download our free app, both with a live flight schedule that will keep you up to date with the latest departures and arrivals.

Passengers may also want to arrive a little early to take advantage of SBA’s many new venues to get a great meal, snack or a drink before catching their flights. For those dropping off or picking up a passenger, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is available for food/beverages pre-security. Click here for a list of food and beverage options.

SBA offers the following travel tips:

» Plan ahead — Use caution when traveling through the airport drop-off road and obey reduced speed limits. Plan to arrive 1½ hours prior to your flight departure time to find parking, check-in with your airline, and go through security screening to get to the boarding gate on-time.

» Pack smart — Know what items are accepted or prohibited through security and on the aircraft, including food and beverage items. Check your bags before you arrive at the airport and remove any prohibited items as it will make security screening faster and easier. As a reminder, gifts should not be wrapped as they are subject to search, even if placed in checked baggage.

The TSA liquid restrictions remain in place; bottled water and liquids over 3 ounces are prohibited through security screening at the boarding gates. Snow globes that appear to contain less than 3.4 ounces (approximately tennis ball size) will be permitted in carry-on luggage if the entire snow globe, including the base, is able to fit in the same one clear, plastic, quart-sized, resealable bag, as the passenger’s other liquids. Larger sizes may be packed in checked baggage. See TSA’s website for more information.

Parking Options at SBA

» Short-Term Parking directly across from the airline terminal; $2 for first hour, $1 per hour after up to $20 per day.

» Long-Term Parking Lot 1 is a short walk to the airline terminal; $2 for first hour, $1 per hour after up to $12 per day.

» Long-Term Parking Lot 2 on Frederick Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue. A complimentary shuttle van service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The cost is $2 for the first hour, $1 per hour after up to $9 per day. All parking lots are automated — cash or credit card.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 