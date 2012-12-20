Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:14 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Three Arrests

Detectives serve search warrants in Goleta and Santa Barbara, seizing methamphetamine, cocaine and money

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 20, 2012 | 9:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that a multiweek narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine and money.

Sgt. Mark Williams said sheriff’s detectives, with the help of the Santa Barbara Police Department, served several search and arrest warrants on Tuesday in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

He said search warrants were served in the 200 block of Ellwood Beach in Goleta and in the 1000 block of Indio Muerto in Santa Barbara.

Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamine, 2 ounces of cocaine and more than $6,000 in cash, according to Williams.

Arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail were 34-year-old Salvador Valdez Solorzano of Santa Barbara, and 19-year-old Jaime Eduardo Equihua Montana and 23-year-old Jesus Amador Zamora Esquivel, both of Goleta.

Solorzano faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine for sale.

Montana and Esquivel both face charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

