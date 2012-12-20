Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:23 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Northrup Schlueter Law Firm Opens Office in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Jennifer Goddard for Northrup Schlueter | December 20, 2012 | 2:33 p.m.

Northrup Schlueter, a full-service law firm based in Westlake Village, looks forward to offering its clients in Santa Barbara County greater convenience by opening an office in downtown Santa Barbara.

The firm’s new office, at 1825 State St., Suite 206, offers the same breadth and high quality legal services the firm has been delivering since its founding in 1996.

Founding partners Linda Northrup and David Schlueter and their three associate attorneys focus on business litigation, real estate, construction and alternative dispute resolution. With decades of collective experience, the attorneys of Northrup Schlueter have an enviable record of success in complex litigation and mediation.

Northup has been representing individuals and businesses her entire career. A skilled and experienced litigator, she has focused on business, real estate and construction matters. She is admitted to the bar of the California Supreme Court, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and U.S. District Court, including all districts in California.

Named a California Super Lawyer, Northrup received her law degree from Hastings College of Law of the University of California.

Schlueter has represented businesses and individuals in commercial and construction cases for nearly 30 years. He focuses on construction law, construction defect, real estate and business litigation. He is also experienced in arbitration and mediation, and leads the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution practice.

He is admitted to the bar of the California Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court of Appeal, Central District of California.

Schlueter earned his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Northrup Schlueter.

