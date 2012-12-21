Occupant Uses Garden Hose to Help Fight Home Fire

An occupant used a garden hose to help contain a residential fire Thursday afternoon at 1041 Hacienda Way in Santa Maria.

Fire Battalion Chief Scott Johnson said three engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. and found a single bedroom involved in flames.

He said all occupants had exited the home before crews arrived, and that one occupant used a fire hose to work to douse the flames. Firefighters used an aggressive attack and stopped the fire from expanding into other living areas of the home, according to Johnson.

He said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Preliminary damage estimates were set at $15,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.

Santa Maria police assisted with crowd control and access, and Santa Barbara County Fire assisted with city coverage. American Medical Response provided a stand-by crew at the scene. Assistance was also provided by the Red Cross and a board-up company.

