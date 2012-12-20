Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Paul Bradford Joins Hayes Commercial Group as Broker Associate

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | December 20, 2012 | 3:39 p.m.

Paul Bradford
Paul Bradford

An experienced business person with strong roots in the Santa Barbara community, Paul Bradford has joined Hayes Commercial Group as a broker associate.

Bradford has a broad range of experience to draw upon, most recently as a broker in partnership with Scott Glenn (now retired), but also prior accomplishments as a mortgage banker, director of marketing with CallWave Inc., marketing professor at Westmont College, marketing director for a developer, and chief of staff for county Supervisor Jeanne Graffy.

Along the way, he also managed to earn a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University.

Bradford is involved in several community organizations in the Santa Barbara area and is currently on the board of Habitat for Humanity.

“We are excited to have Paul join the team,” managing partner Steve Hayes said. “Paul has a well-deserved reputation for business and marketing savvy, and he is a team player who is a great fit for our firm.”

With Bradford, Hayes Commercial Group has grown to 11 brokers.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

