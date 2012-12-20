Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Joe Donnelly Joins Santa Barbara Journalism Initiative as Executive Editor

By Steven Ainsley for the Santa Barbara Journalism Initiative | December 20, 2012 | 6:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Journalism Initiative, a nonprofit journalism project created earlier this year and supported by a Knight Foundation grant matched by several local foundations, has announced the hiring of an executive editor, Joe Donnelly.

Donnelly brings a long and diverse journalism background in both established print media and startup publications to the position.

From 2002 through 2008, he was deputy editor of the LA Weekly, during which time the paper was among the most lauded alternative weeklies in the country, winning a record number of awards, including a Pulitzer.

Following that, Donnelly was the founding publisher and co-editor of Slake: Los Angeles, an award-winning, bestselling quarterly magazine serving the greater Los Angeles region. Donnelly served as arts editor for New Times Los Angeles prior to joining the LA Weekly.

Earlier in his career, Donnelly worked for RayGun Publishing, where he was the editor of seminal pop-culture magazines Bikini and Stick. Donnelly was also instrumental in launching EXPN.com, ESPN’s extreme sports website.

He is a graduate of Colgate University and the University of California-Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Donnelly has been the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions as editor, designer and writer.

“Joe has been recognized for a broad range of journalistic efforts, ranging from hard news, feature stories, arts coverage and magazine design,” said Steven Ainsley, board chairman for the Santa Barbara Journalism Initiative. “Just as significant is his history in bringing startup publications to life. His proven experience in this regard along with an impressive record of developing journalists made Joe an easy choice for this position.

“It became clear from our first conversations with Joe that he believed strongly in the collaborative opportunities the initiative could and should pursue with established area media outlets. This will be an important driver for everything the initiative hopes to accomplish and it was critical the editor understood this. Joe clearly endorses this approach.”

Donnelly will be starting in his new role in early January and plans to be relocating to Santa Barbara shortly thereafter.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this project,” Donnelly said. “I think a close-knit, civic-minded community is the perfect place to start exploring the best ways to deliver quality, community-based journalism in the 21st century. I’ve always said journalism is a collaborative process between the public and the profession that works best when both parties demand the most of each other. I think we have an opportunity to do just that here in Santa Barbara with this initiative.”

— Steven Ainsley is board chairman for the Santa Barbara Journalism Initiative.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 