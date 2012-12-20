Santa Barbara Police Warn of UPS, FedEx Parcel Thefts

The Santa Barbara Police Department issued a warning Thursday after receiving reports of thefts of UPS and FedEx packages.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said delivered parcels are being stolen from front doorsteps.

A package was taken Tuesday from a residence in the 1400 block of West Valerio St., and on Thursday, packages were taken from residences in the 1500 block of West Valerio Street and the 600 block of West De la Guerra Street, according to Harwood.

He said residents throughout the city should stay alert and report suspicious activity to 9-1-1.

Residents expecting packages to be delivered are encouraged to use online tracking services provided by UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service, he said, and to bring packages inside as soon as possible after they’re delivered.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.