Local Ensembles Serenade Airport Travelers with ‘Songs of the Season’

Local school choirs and ensembles entertained passengers and visitors during the Santa Barbara Airport’s second annual Songs of the Season at the new airline terminal.
Songs of the Season, ending Thursday, featured Dos Pueblos High School, the San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers and A Cappella Choir, the Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers, The MistleTones, the Westmont College Winds and the Young Singers Club.
The holiday performances were sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Airport Department.
— Lynn Houston is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.