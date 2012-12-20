Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

R&B Legends Tower of Power to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | December 20, 2012 | 2:09 p.m.

Tower of Power, fueled by its critically acclaimed horn section, will fill the Samala Showroom with its famous funky brand of soul when the R&B band returns to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Tickets for the show are $25, $30 and $35.

Since 1968, Tower of Power has been recording, touring and entertaining audiences worldwide with its unique offering of “urban soul music,” as described by band leader and founding member Emilio Castillo.

The Oakland-based group first captured commercial success with its 1972 album Bump City, which cracked the Top 20 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart and featured “You’re Still a Young Man” and “Down to the Nightclub.” Tower of Power went on to become a driving force in R&B in the 1970s with hits such as “So Very Hard to Go,” “Soul Vaccination, “What Is Hip?” and “Don’t Change Horses (In the Middle of a Stream.”

Tower of Power’s 44-year odyssey began when Castillo, a tenor saxophone player, joined forces with Stephen “Doc” Krupa, whose baritone sax quickly became an integral part of Tower of Power’s sound. The band is currently touring with 10 members, including bassist Francis Rocco Prestia, drummer David Garibaldi, Larry Braggs on lead vocals, Roger Smith on keyboards, Tom E. Politzer on tenor sax and Adolfo Acosta, a Santa Barbara native, on trumpet.

Over the years, the Tower of Power Horns have recorded with hundreds of artists as diverse as Aerosmith, Elton John, Little Feat, Phish, Santana, Heart and many others.

Tower of Power celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2008 with a special reunion show at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco. In addition to the 10 current members of the band, another 20 musicians and vocalists that at one time held a position with the band appeared at the show, which was filmed and available on DVD.

Each year, Tower of Power tours the United States, Japan and Europe, playing to sold-out crowds. Recent releases include Great American Songbook, a collection of classic soul tunes, and the 40th Anniversary Concert DVD. The band has never been busier or in more demand. New generations of fans come to see the band perform as their timeless music continues to excite fans of all ages.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this famous band in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom — one of the top live music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 