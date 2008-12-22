Solvang Teen Dies in Single-Car Crash in Santa Ynez Valley

Michael Ernest Moore, 17, was among four occupants of the vehicle.

A Solvang teenager died in a single-car crash Sunday night in the Santa Ynez Valley.

About 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a 2001 PT Cruiser with four occupants was traveling southbound on the 1000 block of Alisal Road when the vehicle swerved off the shoulder and rolled down an embankment.

Two passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected. Michael Ernest Moore, 17, of Solvang sustained fatal injuries. The 18-year-old female passenger who was also ejected appeared to suffer minor to moderate injuries.

The 19-year-old male driver and another 18-year-old female passenger, who were both wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries. All three survivors were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other names will be released while the accident is under investigation.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.