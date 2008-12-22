Solvang Teen Dies in Single-Car Crash in Santa Ynez Valley

A Solvang teenager died in a single-car crash Sunday night in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Two passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected. Michael Ernest Moore, 17, of Solvang sustained fatal injuries. The 18-year-old female passenger who was also ejected appeared to suffer minor to moderate injuries.
The 19-year-old male driver and another 18-year-old female passenger, who were both wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries. All three survivors were taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other names will be released while the accident is under investigation.
Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.