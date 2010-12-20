Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Dedicates a Day to Volunteering at Unity Shoppe

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP of Santa Barbara held its second annual BPW Day at Unity last Wednesday.

The Unity Shoppe sees its busiest time of year around the holiday season helping thousands of families, so BPW wanted to lend a helping hand.

BPW partners and team members assisted Unity Shoppe staff members by stocking shelves, organizing food and clothing contributions, shopping with families and bagging groceries. About 20 employees took part in one or more of the three paid volunteer shifts throughout the day.

“The wonderful friends at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf have set up BPW Day at Unity to help us provide food, warm clothing and toys for approximately 3,500 families this Holiday Season,” said Tom Reed, executive director at the Unity Shoppe. “The economy has impacted the working poor like never before, and Unity is seeing a dramatic increase in families coming for help. We literally do not have enough food to meet all the needs. So it is a huge encouragement for the staff at the Unity Shoppe when the employees from a local business take the time to understand the work of Unity with a site visit, then support the effort financially, and then actually volunteer their time as well.”

Giving their time is not the only way BPW is showing support of the Unity Shoppe this year. BPW presented a check to the Unity Shoppe at its 24th Annual Unity Telethon on Dec. 11. Team members also volunteered at the phone bank during telethon hours.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to directly participate and contribute, along with our team of community-minded professionals, to an organization that gives so much to our neighbors in need,” said Scott Hadley, managing partner with BPW. “As a good corporate citizen, we believe it is important to give back and make a difference in the community in which we work and live.”

BPW is the largest accounting and consulting firm on the Central Coast providing a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.