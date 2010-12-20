Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Dedicates a Day to Volunteering at Unity Shoppe

By Bonnie Zappacosta | December 20, 2010 | 4:26 p.m.

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP of Santa Barbara held its second annual BPW Day at Unity last Wednesday.

The Unity Shoppe sees its busiest time of year around the holiday season helping thousands of families, so BPW wanted to lend a helping hand.

BPW partners and team members assisted Unity Shoppe staff members by stocking shelves, organizing food and clothing contributions, shopping with families and bagging groceries. About 20 employees took part in one or more of the three paid volunteer shifts throughout the day.

“The wonderful friends at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf have set up BPW Day at Unity to help us provide food, warm clothing and toys for approximately 3,500 families this Holiday Season,” said Tom Reed, executive director at the Unity Shoppe. “The economy has impacted the working poor like never before, and Unity is seeing a dramatic increase in families coming for help. We literally do not have enough food to meet all the needs. So it is a huge encouragement for the staff at the Unity Shoppe when the employees from a local business take the time to understand the work of Unity with a site visit, then support the effort financially, and then actually volunteer their time as well.”

Giving their time is not the only way BPW is showing support of the Unity Shoppe this year. BPW presented a check to the Unity Shoppe at its 24th Annual Unity Telethon on Dec. 11. Team members also volunteered at the phone bank during telethon hours.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to directly participate and contribute, along with our team of community-minded professionals, to an organization that gives so much to our neighbors in need,” said Scott Hadley, managing partner with BPW. “As a good corporate citizen, we believe it is important to give back and make a difference in the community in which we work and live.”

BPW is the largest accounting and consulting firm on the Central Coast providing a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 