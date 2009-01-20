Hiker Reports Gunshots Near His Group Off West Camino Cielo

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Winchester Canyon Gun Club in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Goleta.

A hiker who was in the West Camino Cielo area Tuesday morning reported that gunfire came near his group.

“We heard five shots in our direction,” said Mark Holmgren, who lives and hikes in the West Camino Cielo area. Three of the shots, he said, whizzed overhead. The other two hit the ground about five feet away, he said.

The Sheriff’s Department is so far calling the incident errant gunfire, as deputies continue to investigate the source and the reason for the shots. No one was hurt and there was no damage to property.

The Winchester Canyon Gun Club has not yet responded to requests for comment.

