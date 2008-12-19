Letter to the Editor: They Get What We Pay For

I suppose it’s fitting that the most unpopular Congress in U.S. history would end this year by voting itself a pay raise. Lawmakers certainly deserve a merit increase, having worked so little while more than 2 million of their constituents lost their jobs. At least they hauled pompous CEOs before the klieg lights to lecture them on freezing their own pay.
Why do we allow these 535 “workers” to have such job security when the rest of us are hanging on by our fingernails?
Mike Sullivan
Santa Barbara