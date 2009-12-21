Estelle Andrews Busch, 1933-2009

Obituaries

Santa Barbara lost one of its great wildlife advocates, educators and rehabilitators to cancer on Dec. 14, 2009.

Estelle Andrews Busch, founder of the Birds of Prey Preservation Program and Wildlife Care Network and wildlife educator/rehabilitator for more than 40 years, passed away at hospice. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in mid-November. One month later, she was gone, peacefully.

Estelle, born Feb. 15, 1993, moved to Santa Barbara in 1959 from Mercer Island in the Seattle area. She began what would become a long career of activism, while beginning to develop her true genius in the area of wildlife.

She was one of the leaders in the effort to stop the hotel development on the property that today is Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens. During the fight against the hotel, Park passed away, bequeathing funds to the city for such a park. Estelle and many other activists had won an important victory, and the city received a wonderful gift for their efforts. That park is one block from Estelle’s home, and she loved the changing seasons experienced through a walk in the park.

Mama ‘Stelle, as she was affectionately known by some of her volunteers, began working with wildlife at age 8. In Santa Barbara, those leanings would take wing and soar.

She founded the Wildlife Care Network in 1986 and served as its president. She was on the front lines of the cleanup of local seabirds after oil spills, notably those in 1987 and 1990. She was a recognized local expert on area wildlife, and she received calls from up and down the state for rescues and advice. She even took calls from as far north as Alaska, because she was one of the few on the West Coast with expertise in working with eagles.

Estelle founded the Birds of Prey Preservation Program in 1996 to focus on the large birds of prey that often need specialized help. Even with that narrow focus, many other species of wildlife were brought in for care. When Birds of Prey was at its height, there were up to 50 hawks, owls and kestrels on site. In the spring, Estelle and her volunteers would often be deluged with babies of all species. Barn owl babies often came in droves, as did great horned owls. Nearly every year, a litter of raccoon babies — sometimes two or three — would turn up, needing care and tending.

Estelle often ended up with creatures that had their home in nature and their ruin in mankind. Raccoon babies become orphans when their mothers are run over, or are trapped and drowned by exterminators as a nuisance in someone’s yard. Many of the maimed creatures Estelle tended to had been hit by cars or trains. Hawks, especially, are often struck as they swoop across a road, zooming in on prey with a single-minded hunter’s focus.

Estelle had several education birds on the premises that were too mangled to go back into the wild on their own, so she used them for education programs all around the city. Many local schools featured Estelle and her large birds of prey on science nights, and she taught generations of children about these animals, and their parents, who might have heard an owl hooting but hadn’t seen one or known which type of owl it might be.

Estelle trained an army of wildlife rehabilitators to carry on the mission, including C.C. Beaudette-Wellman of Happy Endings Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Santa Ynez. They will carry on the good work she started.

Working at Birds of Prey could sometimes be a spiritual experience, especially when a hawk or owl had completed its recovery and was released back into the wild — to see the awesome power of these creatures of nature as they soar against the mountain backdrop, and know that you had a hand in returning them to their rightful place. It was Estelle’s mission and spiritual practice to be a helping hand to these powerful birds, and to correct the injuries they received in their collisions with mankind.

A farewell ceremony for Estelle will be held by the pond at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, with a wake to follow at her home, 326 Arrellaga St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Endings Animal Rescue Sanctuary, P.O. Box 873, Santa Ynez, CA 93460, or Serenity House & Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, 222 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Estelle is survived by her husband, Christopher Holley, and her two daughters, Deborah Elaine Colina and Donna Estelle and husband Tom Wilder.