Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Housing Trust Fund Receives $10,000 Rabobank Grant

The funding will support the agency's affordable-housing initiatives

By Jennifer McGovern | December 21, 2009 | 8:10 p.m.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has received a $10,000 grant from Rabobank for support of the agency’s affordable-housing initiatives.

The grant will support the operations of the Housing Trust Fund’s revolving loan fund for affordable housing as well as the new first-time homebuyer down payment program.

The Housing Trust Fund operates a countywide $3 million loan fund in partnership with community lenders, including Rabobank, that is designed to expand the production, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income residents. The fund provides short-term, below-market interest rate loans to qualified sponsors of affordable housing for site acquisition, predevelopment and construction costs. Since initiating its loan fund, the fund has provided $1.76 million in low-cost loans to help facilitate the production of 88 units of affordable housing in the county’s diverse communities.

Rabobank is one of the Housing Trust Fund’s community lending partners and has provided the agency with a 10-year commitment of $1 million in low-cost capital that the agency lends to facilitate the production of affordable rental and homeownership housing.

In 2010, the Housing Trust Fund will initiate a new first-time homebuyer down payment assistance program for low-income homebuyers. The fund competed for $1.2 million in funds from the state Department of Housing and Community Development Local Housing Trust Fund Program and the agency’s application was ranked No. 3 statewide.

The Housing Trust Fund will be awarded the funds, which will be used to provide deferred payment down payment loans up to $45,000 to assist first-time homebuyers in purchasing a home. In implementing the program, the fund will work with community lenders that can provide first mortgages.

— Jennifer McGovern is the president/CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 