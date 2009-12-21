Permitted Burn in Foothills Above Tucker’s Grove County Park Alarms Residents

County Fire Department says it's permitting some brush-clearing burns in light of of recent rain, favorable weather conditions

A permitted burn above Tucker’s Grove County Park set off some alarm with residents Monday morning.

Smoke billowing in the foothills triggered unpleasant flashbacks to the breakouts of the Jesusita, Tea and Gap fires, but Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said the burn was most likely on private property and that permission had been given to the property owners for brush clearing.

He said those with valid permits have resumed permitted burning in Santa Barbara County, and residents can expect to see smoke from these burns as a result. Burning may start at 7 a.m., and no new material can be added after noon. All burns must be extinguished by 4 p.m.

Sadecki said the department had been getting a lot of calls as people spotted the cloud of smoke wafting upward, but he said that as of Dec. 14, the department was permitting burns because of the recent rain and the proper weather conditions.

Even though fire danger has decreased considerably amid these conditions, wildfires are still possible during the winter months. Residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, properties and roads.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper