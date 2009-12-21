Review: ‘Celtic Christmas’ a Reminder of Comforts of Home

The Granada performance was warm and full of cheer, like childhood in an Irish Rambling House

When most of us go to the movies these days, we expect a lot of bang for our buck: car chases, explosions and rapid-fire witty banter. Even at the theater, we expect fanfare, spectacle, aerial acts and big musical numbers with lots of razzle-dazzle. The first thing I will say about A Celtic Christmas at The Granada last Wednesday is that it was not like this. The second thing I will say is, ahhh, what a relief.

Tomáseen Foley has put together a show that re-creates the Rambling Houses of his childhood in rural Ireland, places where neighbors would meet on long winter nights to play music, sing songs, dance and tell stories.

Foley, the host of the evening as well as director, was a warm and welcoming presence. In his soft Irish brogue, he recounted memories of growing up in a small farming community in western Ireland and told a beautiful and touching story of the bonds between his family and their neighbors, interwoven with music, song and dance throughout the evening.

Dressing the performers in “old-timey” garb and trying to literally re-create the setting of a Rambling House would have been one way to go with this, but instead there was no set, aside from a large Celtic cross on the backdrop, and Foley and the four other performers all wore understated, dark clothing.

Marianne Knight, Brian Bigley and Katie Linnane are musicians as well as dancers, playing fiddle, flute, whistle, Uilleann pipes (the Irish version of bagpipes) and the bodhrán (an Irish drum).

For short interludes, Bigley and Linnane even played and danced at once. Knight is an accomplished and talented vocalist as well, and sang beautiful Irish songs. Musical director William Coulter played sterling accompaniment on guitar and whistle.

The only flash of glitz came near the beginning of the show, when Linnane appeared to dance a solo in the bright and colorful dress of traditional Irish dance. And the tension of the evening came when Linnane and Bigley performed The Deadly Dance Duel, in which they good-naturedly tried to best each other with rapid footwork and high kicks. These folks are international dance champions, so it was exhilarating to watch their feet fly.

In our increasingly mechanized, high-tech world, and with many frustrated and disillusioned by the materialism of the holiday season, the evening at the theater was a welcome oasis of low-key delight. Like a cup of Irish coffee in a neighbor’s kitchen on a dark night, it was warm, comforting and full of cheer.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.