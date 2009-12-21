Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Seeks Artists for New Terminal

Proposals are being accepted in three design categories

By Terri Gibson | December 21, 2009 | 3:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport is seeking artists to create and apply design elements to be incorporated into the structure of the new airline terminal.

A call for artists has been issued in three categories: stenciling of wooden ceiling beams, wrought iron embellishments for interior railings, and floor medallion design and installation in the rotunda of terminal’s north entrance.

These opportunities are part of the airport’s Public Art Program. The finished works will be viewed by more than 2,000 people daily.

As a community gateway, the Santa Barbara Airport is committed to providing a venue for public art that enriches the visitors’ experience and reflects the history and culture of the region.

The SBA’s Public Art Program has four major components:

» Existing Art: Inclusion and relocation of the Good Time Clock by George Rhoades and the Albatross — Golden Glider by Dustin Shuler courtesy of the Bermant Foundation.

» Commissioned Art: Various pieces sponsored by the airport, Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Pierre Claeyssens Museum.

» Long-Term Loan Art: Fiesta (1984) mural by Channing Peake, on loan from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; and a large 1930s courthouse lantern on loan from the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation that will hang in the main entrance hall of the new terminal.

» Regional Art: Artwork in various media by regional artists will be displayed on a rotating basis throughout the year.

To launch the new Public Art Program, murals created by local students will be installed on the construction fence around the airline terminal building site in 2010.

The $32 million airline terminal project includes:

» Construction of a new two-story, 67,000-square-foot terminal of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture

» Registration with U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design

» Reconfiguration and landscaping of a new short-term parking lot

» Construction of a new terminal loop road with a separate lane for public transportation vehicles

» Rehabilitation and relocation of the historic portion of the existing 1942 terminal

Click here to download the “Call for Artists” Request for Proposals. Questions regarding the RFP may be to directed to Rita Ferri, visual arts coordinator of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), with Airport Public Art RFP in the subject line.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Airport.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 