SBCC Board of Trustees Appoints New Officers

Dr. Joe Dobbs and Sally Green will serve one-year terms as president and vice president

By Joan Galvan | December 21, 2009 | 5:18 p.m.

Dr. Joe Dobbs
Dr. Joe Dobbs

Dr. Joe Dobbs and Sally Green have been appointed to one-year terms as president and vice president, respectively, of the SBCC District Board of Trustees.

A member of the board since December 1971, Dobbs is marking his sixth term as president. He succeeds Dr. Kathryn “Kay” Alexander.

A retired optometrist, Dobbs is past president of the California Community College Board of Trustees.

His community service includes being past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the University Club. He is also a member of the boards of directors for the Channel City Club and Santa Barbara Symphony.

Dobbs has received numerous honors in his field of optometry, including being named Optometrist of the Year by the Tri-County Optometric Society in 1994 and 1998 and receiving its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

Sally Green
Sally Green

Green has been a member of the SBCC District Board of Trustees since November 2006. She is principal of Canalino Elementary School in Carpinteria.

She also serves on the board of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and was named among its Women of Inspiration for 2009.

Other current members of the board of trustees are Alexander, Morris Jurkowitz, Joan Livingston, Desmond O’Neill and Luis Villegas.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
