Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Surfrider Foundation Raises Funds to ‘Save Gaviota’

Its holiday party brings in more than $9,000 for Gaviota Coast preservation efforts

By Scott Bull | December 21, 2009 | 7:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s recent “Save Gaviota” holiday party was a success, raising more than $9,000 for Gaviota Coast preservation efforts.

The fundraiser, held Dec. 11 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, featured 1977 World Champion surfer and Santa Barbara resident Shaun Tomson as the master of ceremonies, as well as special musical guest Todd Hannigan and the band Still Time from San Luis Obispo.

As part of the evening, a silent auction featured a group of fine artists whose original work appeared on 10 surfboard fins (donated by Chuck Ames of True Ames Fins). Participating artists included Ned Evans, Jesse Balmer, Rob Havassy and Rick Rietveld, along with Santa Barbara locals Ryan Moore, Larry Iwerks, Sean Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Lovejoy-Stebbins and Robert Heeley.

In addition, original works created specially for the fundraiser by artists Nathan Paul Gibbs, Jeremy Harper, John Klippenstein and potter Scott Chatenever were part of the silent auction, along with an iconic print of legendary Hawaiian surfer and waterman Eddie Aikau by Santa Barbara photographer Dan Merkel. All artists donated their time and talents.

Click here or here for more information on the chapter’s work to preserve the Gaviota Coast, the last remaining stretch of undeveloped coastline in Southern California.

— Scott Bull is the development coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 