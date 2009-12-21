Surfrider Foundation Raises Funds to ‘Save Gaviota’

Its holiday party brings in more than $9,000 for Gaviota Coast preservation efforts

The Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s recent “Save Gaviota” holiday party was a success, raising more than $9,000 for Gaviota Coast preservation efforts.

The fundraiser, held Dec. 11 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, featured 1977 World Champion surfer and Santa Barbara resident Shaun Tomson as the master of ceremonies, as well as special musical guest Todd Hannigan and the band Still Time from San Luis Obispo.

As part of the evening, a silent auction featured a group of fine artists whose original work appeared on 10 surfboard fins (donated by Chuck Ames of True Ames Fins). Participating artists included Ned Evans, Jesse Balmer, Rob Havassy and Rick Rietveld, along with Santa Barbara locals Ryan Moore, Larry Iwerks, Sean Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Lovejoy-Stebbins and Robert Heeley.

In addition, original works created specially for the fundraiser by artists Nathan Paul Gibbs, Jeremy Harper, John Klippenstein and potter Scott Chatenever were part of the silent auction, along with an iconic print of legendary Hawaiian surfer and waterman Eddie Aikau by Santa Barbara photographer Dan Merkel. All artists donated their time and talents.

Click here or here for more information on the chapter’s work to preserve the Gaviota Coast, the last remaining stretch of undeveloped coastline in Southern California.

— Scott Bull is the development coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter.