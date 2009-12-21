Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Outreach Coordinator to Serve on State Council

Lauren McElroy Herrera is appointed to the California Council on Multicultural Health

By Jennifer Goddard | December 21, 2009 | 6:43 p.m.

Lauren McElroy Herrera, diversity outreach coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, has been selected to serve on the California Council on Multicultural Health.

Lauren McElroy Herrera
Lauren McElroy Herrera
 

“Lauren’s appointment is a reflection of VNHC’s commitment to diversifying its patient base, investing in community development, and Lauren’s wonderful skill sets,” VNHC board member Al Rodriguez said. “I can’t tell you how pleased I am to know that our local efforts will get exposure on a broader stage as well as having Lauren bringing ‘home’ new ideas.”

The state Council on Multicultural Health assists in developing culturally competent policies and programs, and to serve as a conduit for information from and to California’s diverse racial and ethnic communities.

The council is made up of 18 community representatives, advocates and clinicians who provide advice and support to the directors of the California Department of Public Health and the Department of Health Services.

With her experience as VNHC diversity outreach coordinator, which includes producing culturally competent Spanish language branding and outreach materials, McElroy Herrera is well equipped to help advise the state council’s directors on a variety of issues, including long-term care, caregiving, language and cultural competency in health care, and eliminating health disparities.

Holding a master’s degree in management for nonprofit organizations, McElroy Herrera’s career has spanned a variety of projects involving the intersection between culture and health, addressing topics ranging from cancer treatment to tobacco use and infant nutrition.

Before VNHC, she managed the Hispanic/Latino Anti-tobacco Campaign at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. As a freelance translator, interpreter, editor and consultant, McElroy Herrera also carries out projects for organizations such as the American Lung Association, the World Health Organization and National Geographic.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

