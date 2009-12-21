Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory for South Coast

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph are possible through Wednesday

South Coast residents are advised to watch out for high winds that could occur through Wednesday morning.

The cities of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria as well as the San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness and Dick Smith Wilderness Areas are under watch, according to the National Weather Service.

A NWS news release sent early Monday morning said north winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible with gusts of up to 60 mph. The winds are expected to be strongest below passes and canyons.

Gusty winds will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, and motorists are asked to use caution, especially in the San Marcos and Gaviota Pass Areas.

