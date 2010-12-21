Sotheby’s Realty Agent Paula Goodwin Recognized for ‘Going the Extra Mile’

Local Sotheby’s International Realty agent Paula Goodwin has been recognized for her outstanding work by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors with the Howard Gates Award.

According to the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, the Howard Gates Award is awarded to the agent who has been instrumental in bringing about a successful closing in an escrow that might not have closed without the agent’s effort. There is also consideration given to the agent’s proficiency, skill, ingenuity, determination, originality, thoroughness and ability to bring the transaction to fruition.

“Paula is very deserving of this recognition,” senior vice president and brokerage manager Greg Tice said. “She is dedicated to going the extra mile for her clients in every situation. Through hard work, flexibility and perseverance, she ensures that the escrow process is as smooth as possible.”

“I am very honored to have received this award as there were many agents handling challenging escrows throughout 2010,” Goodwin said. “I offer my sincere thanks to the team of people who helped me this year, including Trisha Kenney (Chicago Title), Paul Stansen (short pay negotiator/attorney), Bill and Rose Reed (buyer’s agents), and most of all my seller, who persevered through a difficult time.”

Goodwin was honored Dec. 10 at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors installation luncheon at the Coral Casino.

— Lauren Stewart is a senior advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.