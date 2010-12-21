Cate Graduate Brian Benedict to Be Arraigned in Murder of Ex-Wife

Shooting allegedly occurred when the victim went to pick up their 4-year-old son

A UC Irvine graduate student accused of killing his ex-wife last September in the campus’ first homicide is scheduled for arraignment this week in Orange County Superior Court.

Brian Hughes Benedict, 36, is a graduate of Cate School, a private high school and boarding school in Carpinteria.

He is accused of shooting Rebecca Clarke, 30, after an argument that ensued when Clarke went to his apartment to pick up their 4-year-old son. The Orange County Register has reported that a judge previously ordered Benedict to increase his child support payments.

After a preliminary hearing in September, Benedict faces charges of murder with enhancements for use of a firearm, murder for financial gain, and murder by means of lying in wait.

Court documents show the case is being handled by district attorneys Matthew Murphy and Keith Bogardus.

