Census Data: No Gains in U.S. House for California

The first wave of census data was released Tuesday, and California will maintain its current number of seats in the House of Representatives — 53. Each district now will include about 710,000 people.
Texas will gain four congressional seats. Florida will gain two seats. Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Washington and Nevada will each gain an additional congressional district.
New York and Ohio each will lose two congressional seats. Eight states will lose one congressional district in reapportionment: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey.
— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.