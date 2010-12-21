City of Goleta Meetings Broadcasting Live Online

Design Review Board, City Council and Planning Commission meetings can be viewed via the Internet

Live broadcasts of City of Goleta meetings are now available.

Internet users everywhere can watch Design Review Board, City Council and Planning Commission meetings live via the City of Goleta Web site.

Users also can watch replays of all or a portion of archived meetings at their convenience. Viewers can access the live and on-demand Webcasts through a link on the city Web site at www.cityofgoleta.org.

To access a live public meeting or a past (archived) video on the Internet:

» Visit www.cityofgoleta.org.

» Click on “Agendas & Video” at the top center portion of the homepage.

» To view a live broadcast, scroll down to “Upcoming Events” and select “Video” to the right of the current meeting date.

» To view an archived meeting, scroll down to “Archived Videos” and select “Video” to the right of meeting date you would like to view.

Design Review Board meetings will be rebroadcast on Channel 19 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.